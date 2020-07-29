Edward "Dusty" Michael Drozdowski II, 64, of Whitehall passed away July 26th, 2020 at his home. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Edward Drozdowski and Grace Dankle. He was a cab driver for 13 years, and prior to that a letter carrier for the US Post Office. He also was a delivery driver for Eastern Auto Parts Warehouse. He was a graduate of William Allen High School and was a veteran of the US Navy.
He is survived by his parents; girlfriend Jill Eck of Whitehall; sons Dustin of Bethlehem and Scott and wife Renata of Havertown; a brother Russell of Neffs; grandchildren Lucas and Eva; nieces, great nephews and extended family.
Services: Memorial visitation Saturday, August 1st from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown.
Directions at www.AllentownFunerals.com
.