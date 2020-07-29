1/1
Edward Michael "Dusty" Drozdowski II
Edward "Dusty" Michael Drozdowski II, 64, of Whitehall passed away July 26th, 2020 at his home. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Edward Drozdowski and Grace Dankle. He was a cab driver for 13 years, and prior to that a letter carrier for the US Post Office. He also was a delivery driver for Eastern Auto Parts Warehouse. He was a graduate of William Allen High School and was a veteran of the US Navy.

He is survived by his parents; girlfriend Jill Eck of Whitehall; sons Dustin of Bethlehem and Scott and wife Renata of Havertown; a brother Russell of Neffs; grandchildren Lucas and Eva; nieces, great nephews and extended family.

Services: Memorial visitation Saturday, August 1st from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown.

Directions at www.AllentownFunerals.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
July 28, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Mark and Sherry Druckenmiller
Neighbor
July 27, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jodi Caruso Reiter
