Edward Moninghoff Sr.


1929 - 2020
Edward Moninghoff, Sr., 90 of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 5, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus. He was the loving husband of the late Elizabeth J. "Betty" (Redding) Moninghoff. Born in Upper Black Eddy, he was the son of the late John and Hilda (Fingeldie) Moninghoff. Edward honorably served his country in the United States Navy. He was employed at the former Milford Box Factory and later worked for PNC Bank until retiring. Edward was a member of St. Ursula Catholic Church, Fountain Hill.

SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Edward, Jr., and wife Deborah of Texas City, TX, Bruce and wife Kay of Bluntville, TN, Francis and his wife Mary of Bethlehem; daughters, Cynthia of Bethlehem, Denise Schantz and husband Peter of Bethlehem; 11 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren; siblings Margaret Schiable, Thomas Moninghoff, Elizabeth Zimmerman and Alice Godown. He was preceded in death by his siblings Eugene, Donald and George.

SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private due to the current public health concerns. Edward's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 6, 2020
