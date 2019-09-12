Home

Edward P. Fox of Clearwater, Florida, formerly of Bethlehem, PA passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. He was born November 28, 1928 in Bethlehem, PA. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was the husband of Eileen (D'Amours) Fox. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Arlene (Cousino) Fox. He is survived by his children: Cynthia D'Amours (Rick), Edward P. Jr. (Cheryl), Jeffrey (Denise), and Lizabeth (Julie). He had 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Services private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 12, 2019
