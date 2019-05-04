Edward P. Oncheck, 73, of Germansville, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Diana M. (Sasnauskas) Oncheck to whom he was married 33 years last November 2. Born in Walnutport, January 3, 1946, Edward was the son of the late Frank Sr. and Mary (Seiler) Oncheck. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War era. Edward was employed at the Department of Defense in Philadelphia for 30 years. Prior to that, he worked for American Nickeloid in Walnutport for several years. He was a life member of the Egypt V.F.W. Post # 7293 and a member of the Knights of Columbus, in Langhorne. Edward was of the Catholic faith.Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Diana; sisters, Theresa E. Jones of Oviedo, FL, Kathleen J. Grammes of Slatington, Stella L. Schoch and her husband, Brian of Walnutport; many nieces, nephews and friends; predeceased by siblings, Frank S. Oncheck, Jr., Mary Ann Bishop and Ann Marie Meckes.Service: A graveside service with military honors will be held 11:00 am. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery, (Berlinsville) 4412 Mountain View Drive – Walnutport. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Egypt V.F.W. Post # 7293, Slatington American Legion Post # 16, or ALS all in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary