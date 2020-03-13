Home

Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
View Map

Edward P. Weaver

Edward P. Weaver Obituary
Edward P. Weaver of Hatboro passed away on March 8, 2020. He was 96 years old. Edward was the beloved husband of Jean Weaver with whom he shared 43 years of marriage. He was born in Bethlehem, PA a son of the late Dorothy and Edward P. Weaver Sr.

Edward served in the US Navy during WWII taking part in the invasion of Normandy. After the war Edward was stationed on the USS Little Rock where he took part in a goodwill tour of South America and later became an active member of the USS Little Rock Association. He attended a number of colleges including Penn State, and earned his Bachelors of Science from Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania. He received a Master's degree in Science Teaching from Bucknell University. Edward taught Physics for 25 years at the Springfield Township High School in Montgomery County. He loved football and was an avid Penn State fan. He enjoyed photography and observing wildlife. He liked reading and writing and kept a detailed journal of his time in the Navy.

Edward is survived by two sons Scott and Mark as well as two sisters Nancy Arnold and Sally Weaver. In addition to his wife and parents Edward is predeceased by his companion of 12 years Barbara Glueck of Abington, a brother Robert Weaver, and two sisters Margaret Novack and Lorraine Herrlinger.

Relatives and friends will be received by his family on Sunday, March 15th after 1:00 p.m. in Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro followed by his Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. His interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials in Edward's memory may be made to the USS Little Rock Association or the United States Navy Memorial.

To share online condolences please visit the funeral home website below. Schneider Funeral Home Hatboro: www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 13, 2020
