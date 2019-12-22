|
|
Edward "Ed" Pfenninger, 88, of Macungie, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, December 17, after a 12-year battle with Alzheimer's. He was surrounded by his loving family. Born July 27, 1931 in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Emil and Ida (Thurnheer) Pfenninger. His brother Emil also preceded him in death. Ed was a PA National Guard Corps of Engineers member from1949-1961. After graduating from Lehigh University in 1953, he married Dolores "Dee" Young in 1954. Ed worked 32 years as a Civil Engineer at Bethlehem Steel then 5 years with an engineering consulting firm. As a member of Faith Church for 53 years, Ed served as a deacon, treasurer, and building committee member. He was very proud of his Swiss heritage and enjoyed his trips to Switzerland with Dee. Ed was a hard worker who always had projects going at their home: remodeling, woodworking, gardening, bricklaying, etc.
Survivors include his loving wife, Dee, of 65 years; sons, Edward L. (Wendy) of Macungie, James L. (Jeff) of Los Angeles, CA; daughter, Beverly A. (Scott) Pugsley of Upland, IN; brothers, Fred (Charlotte), Douglas, sister-in-law Dolores, all of Allentown; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at Faith Church, 6528 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown. Calling hour will be at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ed's memory may be made to Cedarbrook Senior Care Allentown with "Men's Alzheimers Unit, D-5" in the memo line, or to Faith Church, c/o Schmoyer Funeral Home, PO box 190, Breinigsville, PA 18031
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 22, 2019