Edward Kutz, 62, of Williams Township passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Diane Kutz, with whom he celebrated 43 years of marriage on February 14, 2019. He was born in Easton, on September 22, 1956, to Bertha (Pysher) Kutz, currently of Lehighton and the late Clarence Kutz Jr. Edward was the facilities manager at Bihler of America, Inc. for the last 23 years. Prior to that, he was the sole proprietor of Kutz Enterprises which owned and managed Kutz Construction and Odyssey Homes. He was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Easton. He was a devoted husband, father and Pappy. He will always be remembered for his willingness to help others and generous spirit. He was highly skilled in all facets of construction, a legacy he passed on to his three sons. Edward was an avid fan of Disney and loved family trips to Disney World, but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife, Diane and mother, Bertha, he is survived by his sons, Brian and his wife Gina of Bethlehem, Jeffrey and his wife Jennifer of Bethlehem, and Justin of Easton and his significant other Lauren of Macungie; grandchildren Bryce, Hayley, Rosalie and Brennan; Siblings, Beverly and husband Dan of Lehighton, Robert and wife Debbie of Easton, Judy and husband John of Bethlehem, and Barry and wife Nancy of Wilson.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 P.M. and also on Wednesday morning from 9 - 10 A.M. His burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: Memorial contributions can be made to, The National Prion Disease Pathology Surveillance Center, 2085 Adelbert Road, Cleveland, OH 44106.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 17, 2019