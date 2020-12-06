1/
Edward R. Seltzer Jr.
Edward R. Seltzer, Jr., 88, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in L.V. Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Martha E. (Kromer) Seltzer. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in August 2020. Born in Palmerton, he was the son of the late Leah (Drumheller) and Edward R. Seltzer, Sr. Edward was a graduate of Lehighton H.S. and attended Muhlenberg college before joining the U.S. Air Force. He was a steel salesman for Frasse Steel in Philadelphia for many years before retiring. Mr. Seltzer was a member of Glenside United Church of Christ and attended the Senior Group at Faith Church, Allentown. He was a big fan of the Eagles and the Phillies. Edward was a faithful, loyal and devoted husband and father; along with his wife, Martha, they selflessly cared for their daughter Sallie.

Survivors: Wife, Martha; Daughter: Sallie A. at home; Niece: Susan Wollenhaupt and her husband Greg of Macungie; Nephew: Denny Heilman and his wife Christine of Center Valley. Edward is also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his son Andrew.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com

Contributions: : In lieu of flowers to Cru (Campus Crusade for Christ), the website for Cru donations is give.cru.org/0478139

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
