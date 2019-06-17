Edward R. Serfass



Edward R. Serfass, 84, of Bethlehem Township, passed away in his home on Friday June 14, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Helga M. "Pat" (Schaller) Serfass. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Edward Raymond and Verna (Greene) Serfass. Edward honorably served his country in the United States Marines. He worked as a Fabricator for Clark Industrial Lift Truck for 30 years until retiring. Edward loved hunting, fishing and spending time at his cabin in the Poconos.



SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his children Thomas Serfass of Allentown, Cynthia Buskirk and her husband Russell of Freemansburg, Robert Serfass of Bethlehem and Chris Achey of Allentown; sister, Myrna Kirkhuff and her husband Harold of Bethlehem; grandchildren Heather Lauer, Josh Serfass, Jennifer Shaw and Nicole Buskirk; great grandchildren, Kaylie Rupell, Devin Lauer, Areanna Shaw, Jaxson Shaw and Jace Shaw.



SERVICES: A Graveside Service will be held at 10 A.M. on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, 1501 N. New Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Edward's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.



CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , LV Unit, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.



