Edward R. Weaver, 76, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – M uhlenberg. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Blood) Weaver, with whom he shared 52 years of loving marriage. Born in Allentown, Ed was the son of the late Raymond and Marie (Nicholas) Weaver. After graduating from Allentown High School in 1960, he proudly served his country in the US Air Force, serving until 1965. He then went to work for Bethlehem Steel Corp., working as a product specialist in the Sales Department of the Structural Steel Division. After retiring from Bethlehem Steel, Ed worked for the next 13 years as a shuttle driver for Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was a dedicated and hard worker, but also enjoyed watching sports, particularly his beloved New York Yankees. Ed also managed NorthWest Little League teams for several years, and he greatly enjoyed family vacations in Cape Cod. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Survivors: wife Mary Ann; sons Todd and James Weaver, both of Bethlehem; sister Barbara Seeds and her husband Jeffrey of Bethlehem; grandchildren Alexa and Zachary; and many nieces and nephews. Ed was predeceased by his son, Scott Weaver, and by his granddaughter Kennedy. Services: A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 21, in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, 18018, where friends may call from 10:00 AM until time of services. Online condolences may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com Contributions: in lieu of flowers to Keystone Warriors, 16 E. Noble Ave, P.O. Box 307, Shoemakersville, PA 19555