Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward R. Weaver

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward R. Weaver Obituary
Edward R. Weaver, 76, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – M uhlenberg. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Blood) Weaver, with whom he shared 52 years of loving marriage. Born in Allentown, Ed was the son of the late Raymond and Marie (Nicholas) Weaver. After graduating from Allentown High School in 1960, he proudly served his country in the US Air Force, serving until 1965. He then went to work for Bethlehem Steel Corp., working as a product specialist in the Sales Department of the Structural Steel Division. After retiring from Bethlehem Steel, Ed worked for the next 13 years as a shuttle driver for Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was a dedicated and hard worker, but also enjoyed watching sports, particularly his beloved New York Yankees. Ed also managed NorthWest Little League teams for several years, and he greatly enjoyed family vacations in Cape Cod. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Survivors: wife Mary Ann; sons Todd and James Weaver, both of Bethlehem; sister Barbara Seeds and her husband Jeffrey of Bethlehem; grandchildren Alexa and Zachary; and many nieces and nephews. Ed was predeceased by his son, Scott Weaver, and by his granddaughter Kennedy. Services: A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 21, in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, 18018, where friends may call from 10:00 AM until time of services. Online condolences may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com Contributions: in lieu of flowers to Keystone Warriors, 16 E. Noble Ave, P.O. Box 307, Shoemakersville, PA 19555
Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now