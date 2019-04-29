Home

Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Edward Richards

Edward Richards Obituary
Edward "Eddy" Richards, 66, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte. Eddy was born to Edward and Joyce Richards on December 24, 1952 in Allentown, PA. Eddy was a wonderful man who loved life to the fullest. He was an avid poker player but most of all he loved to spend time with his wife and many friends in Florida. He will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew him.Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Cynthia Richards. He was preceded in death by his loving sister, Karlene Richards. A Celebration of life service will be held at a later date by the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2019
