Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
1879 Applewood Dr.
Orefield, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
1879 Applewood Dr.
Orefield, PA
Edward S. Kacsur Obituary
Edward S. Kacsur, 87, of Allentown, passed away December 29, 2019 in his home. He was the loving husband of Ann Marie (Sylvester) Kacsur. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Edward and Theresa (Skrovanek) Kacsur. Edward served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War. He retired from the #420 Steam Fitters Union. He was a member of the Fullerton Legion, the in Fullerton, the Marine Corp. League of Lehighton and the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors: wife; children- John Kacsur and wife Pam, Susan Emerson and husband Irv, Edward P. Kacsur and wife Gail; stepchildren- William Powell and wife Susan, James Powell, Joel Powell; 7 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife- Mary Kacsur.

A calling time will be held Monday, January 6th 10-11AM in St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church 1879 Applewood Dr. Orefield, PA 18069. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11AM. Burial will be Private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Edward's memory to the Catholic Charity Soup Kitchen care of Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 31, 2019
