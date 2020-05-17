Edward S Kozlowski, 87 of Bethlehem, PA peacefully left our family to be with The Lord on April 27, 2020 at Muhlenberg Hospital from Covid-19 Pneumonia with complications from Diabetes. Born in Scranton, PA on May 25, 1932, he was the son of Ann Chellis and Edward Kozlowski. Graduated Central High School in 1950. Graduated Scranton-Lackawanna Business College in 1951 as a Jr. Accountant. Drafted into the Army and became 1st Lt in US Army Ordinance 1953-1955; served in then Korean War. Graduated Keystone Jr College in 1957, where he was class president, with an Associate in Arts. Graduated Wilkes College in 1959 with a Degree in Industrial Mgnt and Labor Relations. Graduated from Rutgers University in 1962 with an MBA in Production and Personnel. He also acquired SPHR: Senior Professional Human Resources and CEAP: Certified Employee Assistance Professional Certifications. Edward had various jobs ranging from supervisor to manager, to production and plant manager. In 1976 he was the Senior Vice President Human Resources and HR Consultant for B. Braun Medical Inc. until he retired in 1997. Prior to his retirement he was also Vice Chairman Private Industry Council; 2nd Vice President Bethlehem Area Chamber of Commerce; Rotary Member; President's Council Allentown College; President's Advisory Board Northampton Community College; Chairman Literacy Council NCC; Chairman Local Advisory Board Bethlehem Area Vo-Tech; Board of Directors at: Chamber of Commerce, American Heart Association, Lehigh Valley Child Care and Private Industry Council; Advisory Board Minsi Trail Boy Scouts; National Judge for VICA; Instructor in interviewing students for five local Vo-Tech's; Speaker on Industrial Involvement in training employees at Penn State and Bucks County Community College; Presented classes in EAP at Allentown College, and literacy class instruction for Northampton Community College; Instructor for High School students interviewing and general scholarship tests; Speaker at Private Industry classes for instruction; Editor of Corporate Newsletter. In his retirement Edward enjoyed traveling with his wife, family gatherings, reading, gardening especially topiary and a good strong cup of coffee while reading the newspaper. There are so many qualities of Edward that will be dearly missed which include his love of life, his witty sense of humor, his genuine concern and love for those around him, his natural ability to encourage and help anyone who needed it as well as his humble, loving, and kind soul. In addition to his parents he was also predeceased in death by brothers, Hilary and Robert. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, the former Jean Lesneski; daughters: Sharon (Rocky) Putter of Morton; Dr. Lynn (Dr. Michael) Stone of Tucson, AZ; son-in-law Michael Polak; grandchildren: Todd, Megan, Sam, Joe, Anthony and Rose; great grandchildren: Bria, Charles, Shore. Edward and his wife Jean have been parishioners of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish since 1976. A private funeral was held on May 9, 2020 with Rev. Msgr. Edward R. Sacks and Fr. Martin F. Kern. He was buried with military honors at Holy Savior Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice in honor of Edward.
Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.