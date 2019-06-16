Edward S. Sebring



Edward S. Sebring, 98, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in his home. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Edward was married on July 16, 1944, to the late Mary (Hartzell) Sebring. Born on February 19, 1921 in Allentown, PA to the late Edward and Elizabeth (Schmeyer) Sebring, he was raised by Paul and Helen Schmeyer. Edward received his teaching degree from Kutztown University, followed by his Masters Degree from Lehigh University. He taught for and was an administrator in the Allentown School District for his entire career, serving at Raub and South Mountain Middle Schools. He served as a staff-sergeant in the U.S. Army during World War II. Edward loved music and the arts, had an extensive vinyl collection, and was a past president of the Allentown Community Concerts Association. He was an Emeritus member of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees and the Phi Delta Kappa Honor Society. He was a staunch member of Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown, a long-time member and chairman of its Music and Worship Committee and a past president of the Vestry. He was co-founder and past president of the Lehigh Valley Mental Health Association and a former president of the 3 Oaks Riding Club. In recent years, he kept his mind active reading books, solving puzzles, playing cards and doing needlepoint.



Survivors: Daughters: Susan wife of Hugh Lesster and Sallie wife of Thomas White, 5 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Wife and a Grandson: Hunter Bremmer.



A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. in Christ Lutheran Church 1245 W. Hamilton St. Allentown. Visitation will be from 10 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Interment will be at the Greenwood Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.com



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Christ Lutheran Church 1245 W. Hamilton St. Allentown, PA 18102.







