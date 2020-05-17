Edward S. Townsend, 91, of Bethlehem, passed on May 12, 2020 at Atria Senor Living in Bethlehem after years of battling cancer. Along with family, he was provided loving care by the Atria staff and St. Luke's Hospice. Ed was the husband of Dorothy "Dot" S. (Brown) Townsend for 68 years until her death on January 3, 2018.
He was born in Bethlehem on May 22, 1928, son of the late Peter and Irma (Kichline) Townsend. He was predeceased by a sister, Dorothea; and brother, Leroy.
He is survived by sons, Edwards S. Townsend, Jr., husband of Dr. Gail Mrowinski, and Craig Townsend, husband of Julia; four grandchildren: Aaron, Joe, Samantha and step-grandchild Jacqueline.
He was a graduate of Bethlehem Technical High School in 1946.
He served as a signal corpsman in the US Army in the Korean War in the 8240th United Nations Infantry. The 8240th existence was denied by the Army until 1998 due to the nature of its operations. All members of the 8240th and the 8086th have been awarded the Partisan Honors Medal for United Nations Special Forces Operations.
After the service, he worked in electrical contracting until taking the chief electrician position at the Evening Chronicle, beginning a 28-year career for the Call Chronicle Newspapers. Over the years, he became Building Superintendent and retired as Facilities Manager. He oversaw the installation of both the north and south presses, the building projects of the 70's and 80's, and all company property.
Ed loved the outdoors; he was a hunter, but to know him was to know fishing. He was on the water day and night. While some golf, Dad would be fishing. He was an avid bass fisherman, belonging to a few Bass Clubs over the years. It would be hard to count all the boys, girls, men and women he taught to fish and enjoy their time in the nature that surrounds them.
He was an active member of two congregations, Christ UCC of Bethlehem and The Church at Hemlock Farms in Lords Valley, PA. He served humbly in all his service, regardless the task. He was most proud of his ability to serve in retirement on Church Council and guide the expansion of The Church at Hemlock Farms. The new Sanctuary and Education wing both were accomplished with his and others' hard work.
Service: Private services were held with interment at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by the John F. Herron Funeral Home 458 Center at Market Street, Bethlehem. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Christ UCC 75 East Market Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 or The Church at Hemlock Farms 1493 Hemlock Farms, Lords Valley, PA 18428.
Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.