Edward Senick, 84, of Bethlehem Township, died on August 30, 2019. Born in Freemansburg on December 26, 1934, he was the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Anna (Zurko) Senick. He was a founding partner and Vice-President of Senick, Inc., an Excavating and Heating Oil Corporation in Bethlehem Township for 55 years, retiring in 2015. He was the manager, senior excavator and mechanic of the Excavating Division. A highly skilled operator of various types of earth-moving heavy equipment, he was instrumental in the development and maintenance of land, roads, housing subdivisions and schools throughout the Lehigh Valley until he retired. He was of the Catholic faith and a lifelong Phillies and Eagles fan.
Survivors: Daughter, Linda J. Serfass and son, Edward A. Senick from his first marriage to Sandra, all of Bethlehem Township; grandchildren, Gregory Serfass and Juliet Senick; great-grandson, Jackson Serfass; brothers, John and Thomas of Bethlehem Twp., George and wife Barbara of Bethlehem, Paul and wife Jill of Bethlehem Twp.; sisters, Theresa Venseret of Nazareth, Dorothy Timko of Bethlehem Twp., Catherine Fisher and Helen Young, both of Bethlehem. He was predeceased by his second wife, Helen; brothers, Joseph Jr. and Michael, Sr.; sisters, Mary Nemeth, Anna Kerecz, Ella Limpar and Edna Sabota.
Services: Private at the convenience of the family with burial in Holy Saviour Cemetery. Arrangements by the Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 1, 2019