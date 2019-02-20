Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward T. Barrett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward T. Barrett Obituary
Edward T. Barrett, 67, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019, in his residence. He was the husband of the late Eleanor (Gilly) Barrett, who died in 2017. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Edward T. and Magdaline (Tirpak) Barrett. A United States Air Force veteran of the Vietnamese War, he was an Air Transportation Supervisor at Dover Air Force Base from 1989-2016. Edward was a member of St. Ursula's Catholic Church, Bethlehem, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and NASCAR racing.Surviving are sons, Sean and Chad, both of Slatington; daughter, Holly Weiss of Salisbury Township; brother, Brian of Allentown; grandchildren, Alexis, Cassidy, Shane and Dillon; and great-grandchildren, Molly and Marley.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 25, in St. Ursula's Church, 1300 Broadway, Bethlehem, followed by burial in Morgenland Cemetery. Family and friends may call 9 - 10 a.m. Monday in the church. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
Download Now