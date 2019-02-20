|
|
Edward T. Barrett, 67, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019, in his residence. He was the husband of the late Eleanor (Gilly) Barrett, who died in 2017. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Edward T. and Magdaline (Tirpak) Barrett. A United States Air Force veteran of the Vietnamese War, he was an Air Transportation Supervisor at Dover Air Force Base from 1989-2016. Edward was a member of St. Ursula's Catholic Church, Bethlehem, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and NASCAR racing.Surviving are sons, Sean and Chad, both of Slatington; daughter, Holly Weiss of Salisbury Township; brother, Brian of Allentown; grandchildren, Alexis, Cassidy, Shane and Dillon; and great-grandchildren, Molly and Marley.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 25, in St. Ursula's Church, 1300 Broadway, Bethlehem, followed by burial in Morgenland Cemetery. Family and friends may call 9 - 10 a.m. Monday in the church. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2019