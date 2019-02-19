|
Edward T. Eroh, 67, of Emmaus, passed away February 18, 2019 in his home. Born in Hazleton, PA, he was a son of the late John and Dorothy (Quinn) Eroh. Edward was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. Survivors: Son, Shaun Eroh (Charlotte); Daughters, Jessica Hoffman (Jonathan) and Michelle Sparr (Jesse); Former Wife, Susan Eroh; Sister, Catherine M. Frey (Ralph); Brother, Robert J. Eroh (Rhonda); 5 Grandchildren; Sister in law, Patricia Eroh. He was predeceased by a Brother, John J. Eroh. Services: A Celebration of Life will be held Fri., Feb. 22nd at 6PM at Emmaus Fire Co. #2. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2019