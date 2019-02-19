Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Emmaus Fire Co. #2
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Eroh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward T. Eroh

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward T. Eroh Obituary
Edward T. Eroh, 67, of Emmaus, passed away February 18, 2019 in his home. Born in Hazleton, PA, he was a son of the late John and Dorothy (Quinn) Eroh. Edward was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. Survivors: Son, Shaun Eroh (Charlotte); Daughters, Jessica Hoffman (Jonathan) and Michelle Sparr (Jesse); Former Wife, Susan Eroh; Sister, Catherine M. Frey (Ralph); Brother, Robert J. Eroh (Rhonda); 5 Grandchildren; Sister in law, Patricia Eroh. He was predeceased by a Brother, John J. Eroh. Services: A Celebration of Life will be held Fri., Feb. 22nd at 6PM at Emmaus Fire Co. #2. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.