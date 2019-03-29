Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Krasnansky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward T. Krasnansky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward T. Krasnansky Obituary
Edward T. Krasnansky, age 69, of Jacksonville, FL passed away on March 19, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, Ed was the son of the late Stephen and Margaret (Sobota) Krasnansky. Ed proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 35 years retiring as a flight engineer. Survivors include his wife Rebecca, daughter Lisa, sons Edward and Brian and 3 grandchildren, brothers Stephen, Francis, Andrew and James Krasnansky and sisters Margaret Coffin, Rose Mary Krasnansky, Mary Biehl, Kathy Rothdeutsch, Eleanor Pascoe, Joan Leicht and Sarah Michur. Funeral services will be held in Jacksonville, FL.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.