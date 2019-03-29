|
Edward T. Krasnansky, age 69, of Jacksonville, FL passed away on March 19, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, Ed was the son of the late Stephen and Margaret (Sobota) Krasnansky. Ed proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 35 years retiring as a flight engineer. Survivors include his wife Rebecca, daughter Lisa, sons Edward and Brian and 3 grandchildren, brothers Stephen, Francis, Andrew and James Krasnansky and sisters Margaret Coffin, Rose Mary Krasnansky, Mary Biehl, Kathy Rothdeutsch, Eleanor Pascoe, Joan Leicht and Sarah Michur. Funeral services will be held in Jacksonville, FL.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 29, 2019