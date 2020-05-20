Maryann and Family,
There arent enough words to describe how special Ed was. His smile and laugh would light up any room. He was a true gentleman and loved his family with all his heart. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time. Maryann, your second family at Saucon Valley Manor will always be here for you.
Edward Thomas Feher, Sr., 87, of Saucon Valley Manor, formerly of Wassergass, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He is the husband of Mary Ann V. (Horvath) Feher. He was born in Wassergass on June 22, 1932 to the late Gaza, Sr. and Helen (Gyescek) Feher. Edward served our country faithfully in the US Air Force during Peacetime. He worked at the former Avery Printing, Quakertown in Maintenance for 22 years until retiring. Prior he had worked for the former Bethlehem Steel. Edward was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. He was also a member of the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown and the Beethoven Waldheim, Hellertown. The family would like to thank the staff at Saucon Valley Manor for their love and caring support to Ed.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife of 40 years; children: Edward T., Jr. (Meghan) of Easton, Elizabeth "Sis" Feher of Allentown, Michele D. Ganssle of Easton, Robert A. (Ginger) Feher of Hellertown, Michelle (Michael) Morgan of Pocono; brother-in-law: Lee Hunsicker of Bethlehem; sister-in-law: Rosie Feher of Allentown; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren. Predeceased by siblings: Joseph, James, Patricia Balek, Irene Ruth, John, Sharon Hunsicker, Helen & Gaza "Corkey".
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to a guided remembrance from attendees' cars on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, 326 Main Street, Hellertown. The service will follow privately in the funeral home followed by the interment at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road – Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on May 20, 2020.