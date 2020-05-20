EDWARD THOMAS FEHER Sr.
1932 - 2020
Edward Thomas Feher, Sr., 87, of Saucon Valley Manor, formerly of Wassergass, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He is the husband of Mary Ann V. (Horvath) Feher. He was born in Wassergass on June 22, 1932 to the late Gaza, Sr. and Helen (Gyescek) Feher. Edward served our country faithfully in the US Air Force during Peacetime. He worked at the former Avery Printing, Quakertown in Maintenance for 22 years until retiring. Prior he had worked for the former Bethlehem Steel. Edward was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. He was also a member of the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown and the Beethoven Waldheim, Hellertown. The family would like to thank the staff at Saucon Valley Manor for their love and caring support to Ed.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife of 40 years; children: Edward T., Jr. (Meghan) of Easton, Elizabeth "Sis" Feher of Allentown, Michele D. Ganssle of Easton, Robert A. (Ginger) Feher of Hellertown, Michelle (Michael) Morgan of Pocono; brother-in-law: Lee Hunsicker of Bethlehem; sister-in-law: Rosie Feher of Allentown; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren. Predeceased by siblings: Joseph, James, Patricia Balek, Irene Ruth, John, Sharon Hunsicker, Helen & Gaza "Corkey".

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to a guided remembrance from attendees' cars on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, 326 Main Street, Hellertown. The service will follow privately in the funeral home followed by the interment at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road – Easton, PA 18042.

Published in Morning Call on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Service
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
MAY
22
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
MAY
22
Interment
Union Cemetery
8 entries
May 19, 2020
Maryann and Family,
There arent enough words to describe how special Ed was. His smile and laugh would light up any room. He was a true gentleman and loved his family with all his heart. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time. Maryann, your second family at Saucon Valley Manor will always be here for you.

Denise Molloy
Friend
May 19, 2020
Mary Ann Im so sorry for your loss
Olga Jauregui
May 19, 2020
Mary Ann and family, Im so sorry to hear about Eds passing. I was a favorite at Saucon Valley Manor. He will be greatly missed.
Love Danielle Loucks
Danielle Loucks
Friend
May 19, 2020
So Very Sorry For Your Loss. May God Bless You And Your Family In This Time Of Sorrow.
Lori Brosious
Friend
May 19, 2020
To the Family,
Sorry for your loss .We pray his memories will help you thru this time of sorrow. Stay safe.Debbie & Dick
Debbie Gor
Friend
May 19, 2020
Thank you Ed for bringing joy to my life. I am honored that I have had the privilege of observing the love you and Mary Ann share for each other and for the world. I will miss you. God Bless.
Mary Beth Grubb
May 19, 2020
Maryann and Family!
Thank you for sharing Ed with us.
Ed I will miss seeing your away smiling face. You will be greatly missed! You brought Joy and Happiness to everyone! You are deeply missed
Fawn Holdridge
Friend
May 19, 2020
So sorry you have left this world, Uncle Eddie. May you be at peace, and many prayers to your wife and children. God Bless and Rest In Peace.
Patricia (Balik) Nilan.
Patty (Balik) -Nilan
Family
