Edward W. Hartman, Jr., 86 of Lehighton, PA. passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital - Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus in Lehighton, PA. Born December 9, 1932 in Coaldale, PA. he was the son of the late Edward, Sr. and Elsie (Williams) Hartman. He was the husband of Doris (Cunfer) Hartman with whom he shared 20 years of marriage this past October 8, 2019.
Edward proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Sgt. 1St. Class during the Korean war. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 314, Lehighton, PA.
Surviving in addition to his wife Doris are daughter; Kathy wife of Michael Hughes of Slatington, PA, step-sons, David Hedmeck of Slatington, PA, Paul Hedmeck of Lehighton, PA, and John Hedmeck Jr. of Walnutport, PA, Sister, Pearl Ahner of Lehighton, PA; 2 granddaughters; 4 great-granddaughters, 5 step-grandsons and 2 step-greatgrandsons. He was predeceased by son, Edward W., III and first wife Jeanette.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family, Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 26, 2019