Edward W. J. "Eddie" Pembroke, Sr., 66, of Allentown, passed away after a long illness surrounded by family in his home Sunday, January 12, 2020. He and his wife, Dorothy (Luciani), celebrated their 47th anniversary. Born in Staten Island NY, he was a son of the late Daniel and Anna (Kerber) Pembroke. Prior to retiring in 2003 after 34 years, Eddie was employed by the New York City Housing Authority as a superintendent and was then employed at Home Depot until becoming ill. He loved bowling and sitting on his patio, reading the newspaper and playing his lottery "scratch-offs".
Survivors: wife; daughter, Amanda L. Reese and husband, Tom, Palmerton; son, Edward, Jr. and wife, Nerry A., Whitehall; sister, Peggy Brooks, NY; brother, Daniel and wife, Lani, AZ; grandchildren, Elijah, Jali, Eddie; many nieces and nephews; canine companion, Bounty. He was preceded in death by sisters, Edna, Katherine, Patricia, Anna, and Maryann, and brother, Richard.
Services: 7:30 PM Wednesday at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Visitation will be from 5:30 PM until service time as well as 1:30 – 3:30 PM. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to 3893 Adler Place Bethlehem 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 14, 2020