Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:30 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
7:30 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Pembroke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward W. J. Pembroke Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward W. J. Pembroke Sr. Obituary
Edward W. J. "Eddie" Pembroke, Sr., 66, of Allentown, passed away after a long illness surrounded by family in his home Sunday, January 12, 2020. He and his wife, Dorothy (Luciani), celebrated their 47th anniversary. Born in Staten Island NY, he was a son of the late Daniel and Anna (Kerber) Pembroke. Prior to retiring in 2003 after 34 years, Eddie was employed by the New York City Housing Authority as a superintendent and was then employed at Home Depot until becoming ill. He loved bowling and sitting on his patio, reading the newspaper and playing his lottery "scratch-offs".

Survivors: wife; daughter, Amanda L. Reese and husband, Tom, Palmerton; son, Edward, Jr. and wife, Nerry A., Whitehall; sister, Peggy Brooks, NY; brother, Daniel and wife, Lani, AZ; grandchildren, Elijah, Jali, Eddie; many nieces and nephews; canine companion, Bounty. He was preceded in death by sisters, Edna, Katherine, Patricia, Anna, and Maryann, and brother, Richard.

Services: 7:30 PM Wednesday at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Visitation will be from 5:30 PM until service time as well as 1:30 – 3:30 PM. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to 3893 Adler Place Bethlehem 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now