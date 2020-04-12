Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Roth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward W. Roth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward W. Roth Obituary
Edward W. Roth, 74, of Allentown, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. He and his wife, Gloria E. (Barley), celebrated their 56th anniversary in February. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Kenneth B. and Dorothy E. (Repp) Roth. He was a lifelong active member of Grace United Church of Christ where he was an Elder on consistory, sang on the choir for almost 60 years and served on various committees. A 1963 graduate of William Allen High School, he was employed as the Operations Manager at Cotter & Company for 20 years. After retiring, Edward became a sales associate at Kelly Car and Truck Center. He and his wife enjoyed visiting Colonial Williamsburg several times a year, attending auctions and collecting advertising antiques. More recently, they enjoyed gaming at various casinos.

Survivors: wife; sons, Michael T. and wife, Christine, Keller TX, David E., Allentown; daughter-in-law, Kimberly, Allentown; two grandsons, Noah, Joshua; brother, Fred and wife, Maryann, Salisbury Twp.; sisters, Susan Lohrman, Janet Trexler and husband, Gilbert, Allentown. Edward was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth C.

Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Grace U. C. C. Christian Fund, 623 Cleveland St. Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now