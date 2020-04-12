|
Edward W. Roth, 74, of Allentown, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. He and his wife, Gloria E. (Barley), celebrated their 56th anniversary in February. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Kenneth B. and Dorothy E. (Repp) Roth. He was a lifelong active member of Grace United Church of Christ where he was an Elder on consistory, sang on the choir for almost 60 years and served on various committees. A 1963 graduate of William Allen High School, he was employed as the Operations Manager at Cotter & Company for 20 years. After retiring, Edward became a sales associate at Kelly Car and Truck Center. He and his wife enjoyed visiting Colonial Williamsburg several times a year, attending auctions and collecting advertising antiques. More recently, they enjoyed gaming at various casinos.
Survivors: wife; sons, Michael T. and wife, Christine, Keller TX, David E., Allentown; daughter-in-law, Kimberly, Allentown; two grandsons, Noah, Joshua; brother, Fred and wife, Maryann, Salisbury Twp.; sisters, Susan Lohrman, Janet Trexler and husband, Gilbert, Allentown. Edward was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth C.
Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Grace U. C. C. Christian Fund, 623 Cleveland St. Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2020