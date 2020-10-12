Edwin C. Laudenslager, 88, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital – Allentown. He and his wife, Ernestine A. (Deutsch) Laudenslager, shared 67 years of marriage.
Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Blanche (Nonnemaker) Laudenslager. Edwin served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a truck driver for the former Sunshine Biscuit Company for 41 years. After retiring in 1995, Edwin worked for Rite Aid Drugs and Shankweiler's Drive-In for 19 years each. He was an active member of St. Paul's R.C. Church in Allentown for 67 years.
Survivors: his loving wife, Ernestine; children, Judith George and her husband Gary of Center Valley, James Laudenslager and his wife Sharon of Whitehall, Laurie Rompilla and her partner Ronald Williams of Whitehall, Mark Laudenslager and his wife Nori of Irvine, CA, Barry Laudenslager and his wife Denise of Easton; brother, Dalton Laudenslager of Breinigsville; 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and one on the way. Edwin was preceded in death by a sister Evelyn Held and brothers Ernest and William Laudenslager.
Services: There will be no service at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, Lehigh Valley Office, 1525 Valley Center Parkway, Suite 180, Bethlehem, PA 18017.