Home

POWERED BY

Services
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin D. Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin D. Harris Obituary
Edwin D. Harris, 65, of Bushkill Township, passed away on Monday, January 06, 2020, at St. Luke's - Fountain Hill. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Edwin C. and Florence (Schandley) Harris. He attended Nazareth and Easton Area High Schools. For most of his life, Ed worked as a General Contractor, which began with working for his father, before owning and operating Harris & Sons General Contracting in Bushkill Township for many years. He was a member of the Wind Gap American Legion. Survivors: He is survived by son; Chad Harris and his wife, Katherine; son E. Thomas Harris; daughter, Kayleigh Harris; grandchildren, Adalyn and Jacob Harris. His brother James Boo and sister Joan Boo; beloved cousins, nephews and nieces. He had 2 other brothers, Kevin and Martin Boo, both deceased. Services: Private and at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -