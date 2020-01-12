|
Edwin D. Harris, 65, of Bushkill Township, passed away on Monday, January 06, 2020, at St. Luke's - Fountain Hill. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Edwin C. and Florence (Schandley) Harris. He attended Nazareth and Easton Area High Schools. For most of his life, Ed worked as a General Contractor, which began with working for his father, before owning and operating Harris & Sons General Contracting in Bushkill Township for many years. He was a member of the Wind Gap American Legion. Survivors: He is survived by son; Chad Harris and his wife, Katherine; son E. Thomas Harris; daughter, Kayleigh Harris; grandchildren, Adalyn and Jacob Harris. His brother James Boo and sister Joan Boo; beloved cousins, nephews and nieces. He had 2 other brothers, Kevin and Martin Boo, both deceased. Services: Private and at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 12, 2020