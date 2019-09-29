|
|
Edwin,
At the young age of 27, you impacted so many lives; bringing love, joy and happiness to everyone you encountered. You protected, supported and comforted us, endlessly. Thank you for always seeing the best in everyone and being the life of the party, in every situation. You had the purest heart in the world, you were an amazing son, devoted father, outstanding friend, and loving brother. We will always celebrate your life and reminisce on the incredible memories we were able to create with you. Until we meet again, handsome!
Love,
Mom, Dad, Alan, Mirey, Tiffany, Angela, Andrue, Steven, Russy, Chris, Ty, Tavian, Kaiden, Lisa and loved ones!
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 29, 2019