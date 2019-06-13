Home

Edwin E. Minnich Jr.

Edwin E. Minnich Jr. Obituary
Edwin E. Minnich, Jr. 92 of Easton left for his heavenly home on June 11, 2019. Born in Chapman, PA, he worked at the tannery and the slate quarry before being injured in an industrial accident. He is survived by brothers: David, Francis and Raymond Minnich and sister: Emma Mann. His wife Louise (Schurz) and 7 siblings died earlier. Services are 5 PM Saturday in Faith Lutheran Church, 2012 Sullivan Trail, Easton with visitation 4:30 to 5 PM and burial 10 AM Monday at Northampton Memorial Shrine. ARR: Ashton Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to www.fightingblindness.org. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 13, 2019
