Edwin F. Hawxhurst died on October 2, 2020, at the age of 92 in Bethlehem, PA, surrounded by family. He died of old age and on his terms. Ed grew up in Huntington, NY, joined the army, and used the GI bill for college. He became a CPA and enjoyed a 30-plus year international career with Arthur Young & Company, eventually serving as office managing partner in Cincinnati, Tokyo, and Jakarta.
Ed had 5 children with Elizabeth Dorner. He was married to Elizabeth for 25 years. Edwin was then married to Noriyo Hawxhurst. Ed and Noriyo took excellent and loving care of each other for 42 years. Ed was preceded in death by Elizabeth and Noriyo, his parents Edwin and Ethel, and his sister Roberta. He is survived by his 5 children: William, Laine, Dorne, David, and Alexander. Services for family TBD. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Bethlehem Public Library. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com