1/1
Edwin F. Hawxhurst
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin F. Hawxhurst died on October 2, 2020, at the age of 92 in Bethlehem, PA, surrounded by family. He died of old age and on his terms. Ed grew up in Huntington, NY, joined the army, and used the GI bill for college. He became a CPA and enjoyed a 30-plus year international career with Arthur Young & Company, eventually serving as office managing partner in Cincinnati, Tokyo, and Jakarta.

Ed had 5 children with Elizabeth Dorner. He was married to Elizabeth for 25 years. Edwin was then married to Noriyo Hawxhurst. Ed and Noriyo took excellent and loving care of each other for 42 years. Ed was preceded in death by Elizabeth and Noriyo, his parents Edwin and Ethel, and his sister Roberta. He is survived by his 5 children: William, Laine, Dorne, David, and Alexander. Services for family TBD. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Bethlehem Public Library. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
610-866-0671
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Herron Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved