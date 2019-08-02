|
Edwin G. Novak, 76, of Upper Saucon Township, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown. He was the loving husband of Kathryn (Hoch) Novak, with whom he shared 56 years of loving marriage this past July 10th. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of the late Victor and Gizella (Hari) Novak. Ed was a graduate of Fountain Hill High School, Class of 1961, and Rider University, Class of 1965. He was proud to play basketball for both schools. He was a member of St. John's Windish Lutheran Church, Bethlehem. Ed was a self employed Land Developer and builder. He loved working with his hands, and building homes. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his three grandsons.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife Kathy, he will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Nanette Novak, Kimberly Amory and husband David all of Coopersburg; grandchildren Ryan and Kyle Snyder, and Niko Amory; brother Victor Novak and wife Kathleen of Center Valley; sisters Gloria Monek of Levittown, and Sandra Novak of Burke, VA. He is also survived by nieces and a nephew.
SERVICES: A viewing will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 9-10:30 A.M. at Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill, followed by a 11 A.M. funeral service at St. John's Windish Lutheran Church, 617 E. 4th St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. The burial will be at Fountain Hill Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church and/or Lehigh Valley Health Network Office of Philanthropy (CICU Dept.) 2100 Mack Blvd. PO Box 1883 Allentown, PA 18105-1883.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 2, 2019