Edwin L. Shupp, 77 years, of Kempton, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Barbara J. (Scott) Shupp for 57 years this past March 16th. Born in Lower Towamensing Twp he was a son of the late George and Alice (Waylon) Shupp. He was a truck driver for the former Friedman's Express for many years as well as various other companies and was a member of the Teamsters Union. Edwin was a member of Weisenberg Lutheran Church in New Tripoli. He loved going bowling a couple times a week.
Survivors: Wife, Barbara, daughters, Randi Freitas (Eugene) of Allentown, Robin Brown (William) of Slatedale, and Holly Conlon (Robert Motsko) of Whitehall; sisters, Emma Moyer of Parryville, Gertrude Searfass of Maine, Brenda Longenbach of Florida, and Karen Barlip of Palmerton; grandchildren, Erin Gyulai (Lindsey), Jessica Brown, Lauren, and Samantha Brown, Elizabeth and Danielle Freitas, Timothy and Nicholas Conlon; great grandsons, Matthew and Cole Hansen, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 3 siblings.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Weisenberg Lutheran Church, 7645 Weisenberg Church Rd, New Tripoli, 18066.
Survivors: Wife, Barbara, daughters, Randi Freitas (Eugene) of Allentown, Robin Brown (William) of Slatedale, and Holly Conlon (Robert Motsko) of Whitehall; sisters, Emma Moyer of Parryville, Gertrude Searfass of Maine, Brenda Longenbach of Florida, and Karen Barlip of Palmerton; grandchildren, Erin Gyulai (Lindsey), Jessica Brown, Lauren, and Samantha Brown, Elizabeth and Danielle Freitas, Timothy and Nicholas Conlon; great grandsons, Matthew and Cole Hansen, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 3 siblings.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Weisenberg Lutheran Church, 7645 Weisenberg Church Rd, New Tripoli, 18066.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2020.