Edwin Ortiz, 64, of Bethlehem passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Born in Patillas, Puerto Rico, he was the son of Tomasa Rodriguez and the late Santos Ortiz. Edwin worked for Hatfield, and for the last 15 years as a mechanic for his community. He enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, and pets.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving mother Tomasa. Sons: Edwin Ortiz and Josue Velazquez. Daughters: Damaris Ortiz, Limary Ortiz and Eva Ortiz. Along with Chris, Marlon, and Michael he raised. Siblings: Jesus Ortiz-Rivera and Ana Vega (from his fathers side) Sonia Hidalgo, Hiram Rodriguez, Tomas Ortiz, Ivan Ortiz, Nisael Ortiz, Carlos Ortiz, and Santa Fantauzzi. Ex-wife and mother of his children Eva Garcia and many loving grandchildren and friends. Edwin was preceded in death by his father Santos Ortiz. Brothers:Wilfredo Ortiz, Eliezer Ortiz, Sinai Ortiz. Sister Nereida Ortiz and late son Jose Clemente.
SERVICES: Calling Hours will be held on Friday Evening, September 18, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. The number of guests in the funeral home at one time will be limited. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.