Longtime Lehigh Valley resident Edwin Cohen passed away early Tuesday morning, October 15, 2019. He was born on May 7, 1936 in Astoria, New York, to Theodore and Annette Cohen, both Russian immigrants.
Edwin was a graduate of Queens College of New York where he received his BA and received an MBA from Long Island University. Growing up in Astoria he played basketball for Long Island City High School, a championship team, and the Queens City Democrat League (despite being a staunch republican in later life). He was a champion swimmer for the Astoria Pool Swim League, a hobby he enjoyed all his life. He also served in the National Guard.
Edwin is legendary for his ability to navigate Queens and New York. He could give directions on how to get just about anywhere in the five boroughs. This knowledge came from his job as a Coca-Cola delivery driver while working to pay for college.
"Eddie" as he was called by family and friends had a successful and interesting career. Edwin was employed as a purchasing agent by Muskin Pools in Wilkes Barre, PA, which is when he and his family moved to Walden Park in Mountaintop, PA, in 1969. He later left Muskin and worked for a Japanese steel trading firm in New York City, Kanematsu Gosho, were he worked in the World Trade Towers. During this time, he worked on trade negotiations with China and Taiwan, and he was a guest of the Taiwanese Embassy in Washington D.C. He completed his career working for Spirax Sarco in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where he moved in 2000.
Edwin loved to hike, bike and "relax". He continued hiking and biking several miles a day, to the anxiety of his family, until recently. He was happiest spending time with his wife and family.
A devoted husband and father, Edwin married his high school sweetheart, Margaret "Moggy" Vecchio (1936-2014), in 1959. Edwin is preceded in death by Margaret and is survived by his daughters Dawn Willis, Kimberly Ziminsky (Randy Ziminsky), Jennifer Klo (Joseph Klo); grandchildren Zachary Ziminsky, Michael Edwin Willis, Jakob Klo, Matthew Ziminsky, Jessika Klo, and Paige Willis.
Services will be held at the Zentz Community Center, 3000 Fellowship Drive, Whitehall, PA on Friday, October 18th at 11:30 a.m. There will be a visitation from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the Community Center. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: In keeping with Edwin's Jewish faith, we ask that friends and family refrain from sending flowers and instead donate to the in his name.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 17, 2019