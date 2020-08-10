Edwin W. Braziell, 91, formerly of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Bethesda Gardens Frisco Assisted Living in Frisco, Texas. Born in Allentown he was the son of the late Edwin E. and Esther R. (Lehr) Braziell. Edwin was the widower of Adele (Pammer) Braziell. He honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1950 to 1953. Edwin graduated from Muhlenberg College in 1955. He worked for the Bethlehem Steel for 42 years.
Survivors: Edwin will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Susan Ann Costa and husband Damian; brother, Jerry Braziell and grandchildren, Samatha Ann Costa and Laura Elizabeth Costa. Edwin is preceded in death by his sister, Fay Unger.
Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Homes for Our Troops, 6 Main Street Taunton, MA 02780.