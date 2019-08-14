|
Egan M. Fehnel, 87, of Emmaus, passed away August 7, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Mary W. (Rainier) Fehnel and they celebrated almost 64 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Percival J., Jr. and Viola (Mohr) Fehnel. Egan served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a life member of the Society of the 3rd Infantry Division, the 15th Infantry Regiment Assoc., the O.P. Harry Survivors Assoc., VFW Post #245, and the Mercantile Club, Emmaus. He was also a life member of the Korean War Veterans Assoc. and the American Legion Post #191, Emmaus. Egan worked as a mechanic for Bethlehem Furnace for 28 years and he worked as a maintenance man for Rodale Press for 15 years before retiring.
Survivors: Wife; Daughter, Shawna Weida and her husband, Bruce; Grandchildren, Torrin and Skylar Weida. Egan was predeceased by his sisters, Letitia Schaeffer and Joan Fehnel.
Services were held. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Avenue, Arlington, VA 22206
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 14, 2019