SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
View Map
1981 - 2019
Eileen A. Costantino Obituary
Eileen A. Costantino, 38 of Allentown, died peacefully at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest on July 26, 2019.

She was born in Kingston, PA on March 10, 1981; daughter of Nancy (O'Boyle) Costantino and Anthony Costantino.

Eileen was a member of the Challenger Baseball League of the Lehigh Valley. She loved going for walks and shopping. She was also a member of the former Christ Methodist Church in Allentown.

Survivors: Mother Nancy of Allentown and father Anthony Costantino of Whitehall; sister Tara M. Mancini and her husband Doug of Orefield; nephews Dante and Nikko and niece Gianna; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Service: Viewing on Friday, August 2nd from 4PM- 7:30PM followed by a service at 7:30PM at the Sell-Herron Funeral Home, 1145 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103. Additional viewing on Saturday, August 3rd from 9AM -10AM in the Sell-Herron Funeral Home; burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery on Wilkes-Barre, PA. www.herronfuneralhomes.com

Contributions: To Lehigh Valley Free Presbyterian Church, 233 Main Street Walnutport, PA 18088 OR LifePath, 3500 High Point Blvd., Bethlehem, PA 18017
Published in Morning Call on July 30, 2019
