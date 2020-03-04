|
Eileen D. Przybylski, 71 of Allentown passed away on March 2, 2020 at the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. Eileen was the wife of Joseph E. Przybylski, they would have been married 53 years on July 22nd. Eileen was born in Baltimore, MD on April 2, 1948, daughter of the late Joseph and Kathleen (Ruth) Dannenfelser. She was a dispatcher at AAA in Downtown Allentown for many years. Eileen was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Polish Catholic Church in Allentown. She was a Girls Scout Leader and volunteered with the Pocono Greyhound Adoption. Eileen enjoyed traveling to GIG "Greyhounds in Gettysburg" and Williamsburg, VA.
Survivors: Husband Joseph, brother Joseph (Regina) Dannenfelser of Edgewood, MD and faithful Greyhound Amy. Predeceased by a daughter Ellen Marie on December 22, 2014 and a sister Janet Vares.
Service: Viewing on Thursday March 5th from 6PM to 8PM in the Sell-Herron Funeral Home 1145 Lehigh Street Allentown. Funeral Mass on Friday March 6th at 11AM with a viewing from 10:30AM to 11AM, followed by Mass at 11 AM at Ss. Peter and Paul Polish Catholic Church 1065 Fullerton Avenue Allentown. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery in Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: In her memory to Pocono Greyhound Adoption, www.poconogreyhound.org
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 4, 2020