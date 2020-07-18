Eileen "Tooty" G. Scholl, 91, of Bath, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Gracedale Nursing Home, Nazareth, PA. Born on July 18, 1928, in Northampton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Eleanor (Metz) Hoffmeister. Eileen was the wife of the late Charles S. Scholl, who died in 2002. She worked as a waitress for over 40 years at various restaurants in the Bath and Northampton areas, until retiring. Tooty enjoyed playing bingo and the lottery. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Bath, and was a lifetime member of the Bath American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.



Survivors: she will be missed by her loving daughter, Joan E. Faustner and her husband Robert; sons, George N. Maureka, Jr. and his wife Barbara, John W. Maureka and his fiancee Jackie; brother, Blaine Hoffmeister and his wife Gloria; grandchildren Robert and Ryan Faustner, Tina Kline; and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, George N. Maureka, Sr. who died in 2007, and a sister, Colleen.



Graveside services will be held at 10:15 AM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Penn St., Bath, PA. Current health restrictions do apply. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in Eileen's memory, may be made to Bath American Legion Post 470, 278 Race Street, Bath, PA 18014.



