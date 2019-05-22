Home

Eileen Mishko
Eileen H. Mishko Obituary
Eileen H. Mishko, 86, of Allen Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John J. "Jack" Mishko Sr., who passed January 2, 2018. Born April 27, 1933 in Palmerton, she was the daughter of the late Irvin Sr. and Pauline (Stangle) Heffelfinger. Eileen worked as an expeditor at Western Electric/AT&T for 37 years and retired in 1989. She was a member of Holy Trinity Slovak Lutheran Church. Eileen was an avid Yankees fan and enjoyed trips to the casino. Her family meant the world to her. Survivors: sons, James and wife, Michele (Abraham), Eric and wife, Brenda (Dalrymple); grandchildren, Austin and wife, Nicole (Turner), Gunnar and fiancé, Kadi Herman, Zachary and Brooke; great granddaughter, Libby, and great grandson due in September; daughter-in-law, Michele (Wheeler) Mishko; sisters-in-law, June Mishko and Carol Heffelfinger; several nieces and nephews. Eileen was predeceased by her son, John James Mishko Jr., and brothers, Irvin Jr., Robert Sr. and Harold "Sonny." Services: A prayer service will be held on Friday, May 24th at 5:00 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to The Children's Home of Easton, 2000 South 25th St., Easton, PA 18042 in loving memory of Eileen.
Published in Morning Call on May 22, 2019
