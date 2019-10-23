|
|
Eileen Krajczar, 92, of Bethlehem, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Fountain Hill. Born in Cornwall, England, she was the daughter of the late Jeannette (Tyler) and George Lofts. She was married to the late John "Blackie" Krajczar for 31 years until his death on March 5, 1977.
Eileen worked for the Muriell Dress Factory and for Lehigh University in the admissions office. She was a member of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church in Bethlehem. She was also a member of Ss. Simon and Jude Seniors Club, the Sodality at St. Anne's Catholic Church and its prayer group.
Eileen will be lovingly remembered by her children, Rita Funke and her husband, Alan of Manchester, MO, Janet Walters of Bethlehem, and John K. Krajczar and his wife, Debbie of Independence, MO, five grandchildren, Michelle Slotter, Kari Ann Hassal, Jena Thorton, Michael Walters and JR Krajczar, nine great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Eugenie Lofts and Margaret "Anne" White and her dearest friend, Doris Shemanski.
A viewing will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church 730 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 10 to 11 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Eileen's name to , 617 A Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.
www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 23, 2019