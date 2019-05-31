Eileen M. Lenhart, 72, of Breinigsville, formerly of Allentown, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in her home. Born July 30, 1946 in Easton, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth W. and Lucy Mae (Bittenbender) Shook.Eileen worked for the Social Security Administration for many years. Prior to that she served as an assistant to a General at the Pentagon. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Allentown. She sang in the church choir and was a gifted artist.Surviving are her daughters, Iva Mae Frantz and her husband, Richard K. of Broomall, PA and Kristy Anne Lenhart with whom she resided; a sister, Jean Louise Shook of Horsham, PA and 6 grandchildren.Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in First Presbyterian Church, 3231 W. Tilghman St., Allentown. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until service time on Saturday in the church. Interment will be in Centreville Cemetery, Mt. Bethel. The Ashton Funeral Home, Easton is handling the arrangements.Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 3231 W. Tilghman St., Allentown, PA 18104. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com. Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary