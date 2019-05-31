Home

POWERED BY

Services
ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Lenhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen M. Lenhart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eileen M. Lenhart Obituary
Eileen M. Lenhart, 72, of Breinigsville, formerly of Allentown, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in her home. Born July 30, 1946 in Easton, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth W. and Lucy Mae (Bittenbender) Shook.Eileen worked for the Social Security Administration for many years. Prior to that she served as an assistant to a General at the Pentagon. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Allentown. She sang in the church choir and was a gifted artist.Surviving are her daughters, Iva Mae Frantz and her husband, Richard K. of Broomall, PA and Kristy Anne Lenhart with whom she resided; a sister, Jean Louise Shook of Horsham, PA and 6 grandchildren.Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in First Presbyterian Church, 3231 W. Tilghman St., Allentown. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until service time on Saturday in the church. Interment will be in Centreville Cemetery, Mt. Bethel. The Ashton Funeral Home, Easton is handling the arrangements.Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 3231 W. Tilghman St., Allentown, PA 18104. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
Download Now