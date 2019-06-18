|
|
Eileen S. Kreps
Eileen S. Kreps (Koehler) 73 of Ocala, Florida formerly of Northampton, Pa. passed away in her home on June 14, 2019. She was the wife of John B. Kreps Jr. with whom she celebrated 53 years of marriage August 14, 2018. She was born in Allentown, PA. a daughter of the late LeRoy J. and Burdelle (Fye) Koehler. Eileen was a 1963 graduate of Northampton High School. She was a former employee of PPL on and off for 40 years, before retirering in 2003.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, John B. Kreps Jr.; two children, Jeffrey Kreps and his companion Katie Wagner of Northampton, PA, John L. Kreps and his wife Margie Palermo of Hope Mills, NC, three grand-children , Robert, Samuel and Maxwell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ocala West United methodist church, 9330 SW 105th Street Ocala, Florida, 34481
Published in Morning Call on June 18, 2019