Eileen Teresa McNeill (née McLoughlin) died on September 27th 2020 from pneumonia surrounded by her children. Mrs. McNeill was born on October 6, 1932 in New York City to her parents, Cornelius and Helena McLoughlin. The family returned to Ireland when she was 6 years old, and she grew up in the town of Mohill in the County Leitrim. She moved back to New York at the age of 16. Eileen was the first person in her family to go to college, and she graduated with a degree in Accounting from Hunter College, NY. She married William Peter McNeill in 1959. The McNeill's raised 5 children and Eileen returned to work at age 45, working as an accountant for the state of New York. After retirement, the McNeill's moved to Denton, Maryland and they spent most summers in Ireland. Eileen was a voracious reader with a love for mysteries. It's difficult to know for sure how many times she read the complete works of Agatha Christie. She was a member of St Elizabeth Church in Wyckoff, NJ where she served as a Lay Eucharistic Minister. She was a wonderful cook, loved slapstick, especially the Peter Seller's Pink Panther movies, she had an infectious laugh and only sang on Christmas. She was a loving, caring, strong woman who will be deeply missed by her family.
Mrs. McNeill is survived by her daughter Helen McNeill (Geoffrey Lynch), her daughter Susan (Patrick) McKeever, her son David McNeill (Emily Tucker), her son Kevin McNeill (Kerry), her son Tom McNeill (Angie Salstrom), as well as her grandchildren Connor, Deirdre, Will, Patrick, Ciaran, Thomas, Lily, and Oona. She is preceded in death by her husband, William; her sister, May Pelton, and her brother, Thomas McLoughlin.
A wake will be held on Wednesday September 30th 4:30 – 6:30 pm at J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home 1601 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18102. Condolences may be offered at: www.jsburkholder.com