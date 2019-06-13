Elaine A. Kern, 71 of Northampton, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. Born September 24, 1947 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Clara (Fritzinger) Dillinger. She and her husband, Charles G. Kern, Jr. were married on November 9, 1968.Elaine worked in the business office for the Northampton School District before retiring and was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Cherryville. In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter, Jennifer L. wife of Troy Werley of Moore Township, granddaughters, Amanda wife of Michael Millhouse and Amber Werley, brother, Jeffrey Dillinger of North Carolina, sister, Lisa Swope of Maine. She was predeceased by daughter, Pamela A. Kellow.The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the 6th floor staff at Cedarbrook for their loving care of Elaine.A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM on at Cedar Hill Memorial Park mausoleum at 1700 Airport Road, Allentown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church in care of the Schisler Funeral Home 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary