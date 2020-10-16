1/1
Elaine B. Frantz
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine B, (Kuhns) Frantz, 88, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Whitehall (Egypt), PA departed this earthly life and was welcomed into Heaven on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was the wife of the late Curtis J. Frantz who passed away May 25. The couple celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary this past April.. Elaine was born on September 11, 1932 in Whitehall Township to the late Clarence N. and Cora (Hunsicker) Kuhns. She was employed as a secretary for the former Merritt Lumber Co. in Allentown and assisted her late husband, Curtis in his accounting business. Elaine's main calling in life was that of a homemaker. She was a member of Egypt Community Church, Whitehall where she served as Sunday School Teacher, Church Secretary, Deacon and Elder.

Survivors: Beloved daughters, Allison E. Frantz, wife of Maryesther Merlo of Allentown, Lori A. wife of Bruce A. Balliet of Northampton; grandson Stephen C. Balliet and his wife, Staci of CA; granddaughter, Dr. Jennifer A. Balliet and her husband, Benjamin Hutcherson of CO; sister, Lorraine M. Schneck of Schnecksville; predeceased by silbings, Leon C. Kuhns and Beatrice Gogel.

Service: Private funeral services will be held in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville with the Rev. Dr. J. Bradley Roth officiating. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Egypt Community Church c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved