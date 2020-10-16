Elaine B, (Kuhns) Frantz, 88, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Whitehall (Egypt), PA departed this earthly life and was welcomed into Heaven on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was the wife of the late Curtis J. Frantz who passed away May 25. The couple celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary this past April.. Elaine was born on September 11, 1932 in Whitehall Township to the late Clarence N. and Cora (Hunsicker) Kuhns. She was employed as a secretary for the former Merritt Lumber Co. in Allentown and assisted her late husband, Curtis in his accounting business. Elaine's main calling in life was that of a homemaker. She was a member of Egypt Community Church, Whitehall where she served as Sunday School Teacher, Church Secretary, Deacon and Elder.
Survivors: Beloved daughters, Allison E. Frantz, wife of Maryesther Merlo of Allentown, Lori A. wife of Bruce A. Balliet of Northampton; grandson Stephen C. Balliet and his wife, Staci of CA; granddaughter, Dr. Jennifer A. Balliet and her husband, Benjamin Hutcherson of CO; sister, Lorraine M. Schneck of Schnecksville; predeceased by silbings, Leon C. Kuhns and Beatrice Gogel.
Service: Private funeral services will be held in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville with the Rev. Dr. J. Bradley Roth officiating. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Egypt Community Church c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.