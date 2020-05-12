Elaine C. Segner, age 81, of Toms River NJ, passed away surrounded by her loved ones. She was the loving wife of Frank Segner for 54 years, who pre-deceased her in 2011.Born in Newark, NJ, Elaine was the daughter of the late Vincent Chlebowski and Jean Rybaczyk.
Elaine was the loving mother of two sons. She enjoyed shopping and quilting with friends. Elaine was a dog lover and provided a loving home to many dogs and doted on each one. She especially enjoyed spending time with family for holidays and vacations. Elaine retired from Community Medical Center in Toms River.
Elaine is survived by her son Bryan and wife Jodi of Breinigsville, PA; brother Dean Chlebowski and wife Stephanie of Toms River, NJ; grandchildren Eric Segner and wife Beth of Spring Hill, TN, Jennifer Fanuele and husband Alex of Webster, NY and Nicholas Segner with wife Lindsay of Colorado Spring, CO; step-grandchildren Kourtney Bernecker of Wyomissing, PA and Diana Asbury and husband Tim of Pennsburg, PA; great-grandchildren James, Cole, and Anthony. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Elaine is preceded in death by her son Steven Segner.
Services for Elaine will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Online condolences maybe made at www.allentowncremationservices.com
Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2020.