Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Elaine Bonner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Bonner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine E. Bonner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elaine E. Bonner Obituary
Elaine E. Bonner, 98, formerly of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Charles J. Bonner, who passed November 21, 2004. Born July 7, 1920 in Palmerton, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Eva (Dech) Lewis. Elaine retired from Luther Crest in 1987. Survivors: daughters, Linda, wife of David J. King and Brenda, wife of Joseph M. Kondravy; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Services: Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 1st at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to a in loving memory of Elaine.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Download Now