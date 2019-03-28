|
Elaine E. Bonner, 98, formerly of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Charles J. Bonner, who passed November 21, 2004. Born July 7, 1920 in Palmerton, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Eva (Dech) Lewis. Elaine retired from Luther Crest in 1987. Survivors: daughters, Linda, wife of David J. King and Brenda, wife of Joseph M. Kondravy; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Services: Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 1st at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to a in loving memory of Elaine.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 28, 2019