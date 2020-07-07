Elaine Emmerich

Catherine Elaine Call Emmerich 94, of Manchester, NH, formerly of Allentown, PA, died peacefully on Wednesday July 1, 2020. Elaine was the wife of the late William P. Emmerich, who passed in 1998. Born in Lexington, NC, Elaine was a daughter of the late Edward and Mary Etta (Walser) Call Moore. She was predeceased by her sister Arlene Call Weaver of Lexington, NC, and brother Grady Call of Salisbury, NC. Elaine was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Allentown, PA, and St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Bedford, NH. A long-time resident of East Allentown, Elaine was a Charter Member of the Italian American Bocce Club in Allentown, and was involved with the Ladies Auxiliary for many years before moving to NH. She was a master bocce player, dedicated baseball fan, enjoyed entertaining, traveling with her senior group, reading romance novels and watching silly game shows. Elaine will be lovingly remembered for her devil's food cake, playful nature, vibrant personality, beautiful laugh and devotion to her family. Surviving are her son William P. Jr. and wife Margaret (Timmins) of Lexington, SC, her daughter Mary Lynn, wife of the late LTC Richard Lee Edwards, USA, Ret (1995); four grandchildren, Melissa (Edwards) wife of Michael Young Sr. of Willow Grove Pa., Miriam "Corey" (Edwards) wife of Michael Cranney Jr. of Amherst, NH, Samantha (Emmerich) Clevenstine of Simpsonville, SC, and Meghan Emmerich of Greenville, SC; nine great-grandchildren, Michael David Young, Jr., Victoria Lee Young, Elaina Nicole Young, Abigail Grace Cranney, Matthew Aidan Cranney, Ava Elizabeth Cranney, Madeline Elizabeth Clevenstine, Veronica Frances Clevenstine, Bernadette Catherine Clevenstine; and her great-great-grandson Jesse Theodore Dawson.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Allentown, PA with a calling hour from 8:45-9:45 AM in the church. The burial will follow in Holy Savior Cemetery in Bethlehem, PA. Due to State of PA guidelines, all guests are required to wear masks and encouraged to social distance. Arrangements entrusted to O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Avenue Allentown, PA. A celebration of her life will be held later in NH. The family requests any memorial donations be made to Home, Health and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Dr, Merrimack, NH 03054, the Community Hospice House 210 Naticook Rd, Merrimack, NH 03054, or a favorite charity
.