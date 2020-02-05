|
Elaine F. Albert, 90 years young, of Plainfield Township, formerly of Bushkill Township, quietly passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Old Orchard Health Care Center in Bethlehem Township. Born in Plainfield Township, she was a daughter of the late Clarence T. and Miriam (Schmauder) Hill. Elaine was a graduate of Pen Argyl High School, class of 1946. For more than 30 years, she was the proud owner of Elaine's Ceramics in Wind Gap, and enjoyed displaying and selling her ceramics at many of the malls in the area. Elaine previously was employed by the former Collins and Aikman in Pen Argly, and Hercules Cement Co. in Stockertown. She also served for many years on the Northampton County Board of Elections at Bushkill Elementary School. A faithful and active member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plainfield, Elaine was also a member of the church's Latch Key Board, Lutheran Church Women, and Church Council. Additionally, she was a member of Onward Christian Singles, Wind Gap Senior Citizens, and Slate Belt Senior Citizens. Elaine enjoyed racing and was an avid Bill Elliott and NASCAR fan. She was also known to attend the sprint car races at Williams Grove Speedway and Grandview Speedway. Survivors: Elaine will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her son, W. Terry Albert and his wife, Diane, of Plainfield Township; four grandchildren, Karen Albert Hendershot and her husband, Robert, and Craig Albert, both of Plainfield Township; Glenn Hester, of Moore Township, and Jason Bickford formerly of Moore Township; two great-grandchildren, Alexander Hendershot and Madison Meyers; nieces and nephews. Elaine was predeceased by her daughter, Nancy Albert Bickford, and her brother, William J. Hill. Services: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 08, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plainfield, 1422 Church Road, Pen Argyl, PA 18072. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday morning from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the church. Burial will be in Plainfield Cemetery, Plainfield Township. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Ronald McDonald House, 745 West Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2020