Elaine G. Diehl, 88, formerly of Emmaus, died Nov. 12, 2019 in Cedarbrook. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late Vera E. (Hilbert) and Warren A. Vogel, Sr. Elaine was a waitress and worked for Phoenix Clothes and later Greif for many years. She was a member of Emmaus Moravian Church, member of Citizens Fire Co. #2, Mercantile Club of Emmaus, member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion, and Franklin Fire Co. Elaine is survived by her son, Ronald Diehl of Allentown; daughter, Judy A. wife of Michael Kuncio of Orefield; son-in-law, Gerald Angeli of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; daughter-in-law, Donna Diehl of Emmaus; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandsons and 1 great granddaughter. She was predeceased by a son, Dale Diehl, daughter, Carol Angeli, brothers, Warren E. Vogel, Jr. and Richard Vogel, and sisters, Arlene Schantz and Justine Litzenberger. Funeral services will be held on Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Northwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cedarbrook Activity Fund, 350 S. Cedarbrook Rd., Allentown, PA 18104 or to Emmaus Moravian Church, 146 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 14, 2019