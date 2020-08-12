Elaine Golden, 90, formerly of Wilson died Aug. 8, 2020. A 1949 graduate of Wilson HS she was employed by Northampton Cty. Agency on Aging, Homemaker Health Aide Services, Easton Credit Bureau and Magnetic Windings. She was a member of D.A.R. and New Creation UCC.
She is survived by her children: Carl Golden, Jr. of Easton, Adele Meredith (Walter) of Newark, DE, Mark Golden (Cynthia) of Schwenksville, PA; sister: Adele Fluck of Nazareth; grandchildren: Michael Meredith, Crystal Schur, Adam and Amy Golden; great-grandchildren: Thomas and Lydia. Her husband Carl Golden, Sr. died in 2014.
Graveside services are 2 PM Thursday in Northampton Memorial Shrine, Green Pond Rd., Easton with visitation 1 to 1:30 PM at the Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com
.