Elaine Golden
Elaine Golden, 90, formerly of Wilson died Aug. 8, 2020. A 1949 graduate of Wilson HS she was employed by Northampton Cty. Agency on Aging, Homemaker Health Aide Services, Easton Credit Bureau and Magnetic Windings. She was a member of D.A.R. and New Creation UCC.

She is survived by her children: Carl Golden, Jr. of Easton, Adele Meredith (Walter) of Newark, DE, Mark Golden (Cynthia) of Schwenksville, PA; sister: Adele Fluck of Nazareth; grandchildren: Michael Meredith, Crystal Schur, Adam and Amy Golden; great-grandchildren: Thomas and Lydia. Her husband Carl Golden, Sr. died in 2014.

Graveside services are 2 PM Thursday in Northampton Memorial Shrine, Green Pond Rd., Easton with visitation 1 to 1:30 PM at the Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
01:00 - 01:30 PM
ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
AUG
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Northampton Memorial Shrine
